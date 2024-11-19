Wicknell Chivayo, Scott Sakupwanya donates $250k to Warriors for securing Afcon qualification

Wicknell Chivayo and Scott Sakupwanya have donated US$250,000 to the Warriors for securing the 2025 AFCON qualification.

The national team qualified for the tournament on Friday after playing a 1-1 draw against Kenya in Polokwane South Africa. The result saw them securing the second qualification spot in Group J.

Chivayo posted on X: “In unwavering support of local sports, HON. SCOTT SAKUPWANYA and I are proud to announce a small donation of USD250,000 to the Warriors. This gesture serves as a token of appreciation for their exceptional achievement in raising Zimbabwe’s flag high on the continental stage.”

Chivayo, who was a ZIFA benefactor during Philip Chiyangwa’s reign, said the hand-over of the money will be done once they return from a business trip in France.

He added: “Upon our return from Paris next week and after all required protocols have been observed through the MINISTRY OF SPORTS, we will officially hand over this contribution for the team’s collective benefit.”