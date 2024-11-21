Benjani Mwaruwari Jr finds new club in England

Warriors legend Benjani Mwaruwari’s son Benjani Jr has found a new club in England.

The twenty-year old is now with Shepton Mallet AFC which plays in the Western League Premier Division, the ninth tier league of the English football system.

He joined the club as a free agent following his release at Yeovil Town of the National League last season before leaving for a few weeks to join Bridgwater FC in the same league.

Benjani has now returned to Shepton after a brief stay at Bridgwater.

𝔾𝕦𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕨𝕙𝕠’𝕤 𝕓𝕒𝕔𝕜✍️ The club are delighted to announce Benjani Jr has returned home after a brief spell away. Benji goes straight into tonight squad in the Somerset cup @BenjiJr6 pic.twitter.com/BdaJwPvtpN — Shepton Mallet AFC (@Mallet_AFC) November 13, 2024