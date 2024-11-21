Image Banner

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr finds new club in England

5:14 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Warriors legend Benjani Mwaruwari’s son Benjani Jr has found a new club in England.

The twenty-year old is now with Shepton Mallet AFC which plays in the Western League Premier Division, the ninth tier league of the English football system.

He joined the club as a free agent following his release at Yeovil Town of the National League last season before leaving for a few weeks to join Bridgwater FC in the same league.

Benjani has now returned to Shepton after a brief stay at Bridgwater.

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2024. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS