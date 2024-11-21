Karoi United-Scottland case: ZIFA Appeals Committee decides, nation awaits

For some reason and who knows with what intentions, the Northern Region Soccer League duo of chairman Martin Kweza and his deputy Sweeney Mushonga made frantic efforts to try and stop the Karoi United case from being heard by the ZIFA appeals committee.

Kweza and Mushonga, through their legal representative at the hearing on Tuesday, argued that Karoi United had withdrawn their appeal, hence the crowning of Scottland as champions for the 2024 season.

“They argued through their lawyer that Karoi United had withdrawn their appeal. So basically, they tried to stop the case from being heard,” a source privy to ongoings during the hearing, told Soccer24.

While Kweza and Mushonga’s reasons have to be respected in the spirit of fairness, what also needs to be respected is the fact that ZIFA General Secretary Yvonne Mapika Manwa wrote on two separate occasions, communicating that the national association’s appeals committee will hear the case.

Manwa first wrote to Karoi United on November 9, informing the club that their appeal had been noted, before writing to Kweza on November 13, reminding the ZIFA presidency hopeful that record of proceedings for the case were wanted.

The ZIFA Appeals Committee finally heard the case, though in the absence of anyone representing Scottland and the verdict will be announced within seven days, in the statement released by the Northern Region Soccer League is anything to go by.

What are the possible outcomes?

If the ZIFA Appeals committee upholds the Northern Region Soccer League Disciplinary Committee’s decision to declare Scottland winners of the match on a 3-0 scoreline, the Mabvuku-based side will be promoted to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

If the Disciplinary Committee’s decision is overruled by the ZIFA Appeals Committee and the match is declared a 1-1 draw as per precedence, then Scottland will be stripped off the title and MWOS will win it, since the Norton-based side would have finished one point above the Genesis Mangombe-coached outfit.

Possibly, the ZIFA Appeals Committee can also declare that the remaining two minutes of the match be played.