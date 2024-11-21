Micheal Nees reveals real reason behind Marshall Munetsi’s departure from Warriors camp ahead of Cameroon clash

Warriors coach Michael Nees has revealed the real reason behind Marshall Munetsi’s departure from the Warriors camp ahead of the final 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game against Cameroon on Tuesday.

Munetsi didn’t travel to Central West Africa, and it was initially reported that the midfielder had requested to be released since the team had already secured the qualification.

According to Nees, the Stade de Reims star picked a knock in Warriors’ 1-1 draw against Kenya last Friday.

The gaffer revealed: “Our vice-captain Marshall Munetsi, our midfield engine, I had to release him because he was slightly injured. He is a key player for us.”

Gerald Takwara also missed the trip to Cameroon after sustaining a shoulder injury in the match against Kenya.

Takwara had to be admitted at a hospital and will be out of action for 6-8 weeks.