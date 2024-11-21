Image Banner

PSL confirms details for Chibuku Super Cup final between Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos

7:59 pm
by Soccer24 Team

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details for the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup final between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos, who are the defending champions.

The game, which is a repeat of last season’s final, will close the curtain of the 2024 top-flight season in the country.

The 2024 final will be played on 30 November at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, a week after the conclusion of the Castle Lager Premiership.

Kick-off is at 2:30 pm CAT.

Tickets have been pegged at $3 for the Rest of the Ground, $5 for the Grand Stand and $10 for the lower VIP.

The VVIP section is strictly by invitation.

As a way to lure more fans to the stadium, musician Alick Macheso will be performing before the game.

The winner in the tie will represent Zimbabwe in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup season.

