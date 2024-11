Tawanda Chirewa has returned to full training after recovering from an injury.

Chirewa spent six weeks nursing a thigh muscle injury that was sustained in early October.

The midfielder missed seven league games for Derby and four Afcon Qualifiers Group J matches for the Warriors.

He marked his return after training with rest of the Derby squad on Thursday.

Welcome back to the group, lads! 💪 pic.twitter.com/0z50fylJVZ — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) November 21, 2024