Warriors’ 2025 football calendar confirmed

The Warriors will start their 2025 football year with the remaining 2026 World Cup Qualifiers .

Zimbabwe will face Benin at home and Nigeria in the Group C of the World Cup qualifiers during the first international break of 2025 from 17–25 March.

In the following international window from 2–10 June, the national team will have a chance to arrange two international friendly games. Around this time, the COSAFA Cup is expected to kick off but the tournament is not featured on the 2025 FIFA calendar.

The World Cup Qualifiers will resume in September, with Zimbabwe travelling to Benin for the reverse fixture before hosting Rwanda.

The Warriors will wrap up their qualifying campaign against South Africa (home) and Lesotho (away) from 6–14 October.

The 10–18 November window have no qualifiers scheduled for CAF nations and Michael Nees’ charges can arrange another pair of friendly games to prepare for the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco.

The national team will play in the Afcon tournament, which starts from 21 December 2025 – 18 January 2026.