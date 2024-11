Al-Okhdood forward Knowledge Musona scored his third goal of the season to end a five-match goal drought.

Musona scored the goal in Okhdood’s 1-1 draw against Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

He netted in the 49th minute to secure an equaliser for his side.

Here is the goal:

πŸ‡³πŸ‡¬ Savior Godwin ➑️ πŸ‡ΏπŸ‡Ό Knowledge Musona ➑️⚽️ An equaliser to behold, really 😍#RoshnSaudiLeague pic.twitter.com/UA3zvh3tNI — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) November 22, 2024