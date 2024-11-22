ZIFA NC sets date for ZIFA elections

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee has set a date for the ZIFA Executive Committee elections.

The Elective Congress will happen on 25 January 2024.

The polls will be conducted under new clauses, that were imposed by FIFA.

Among the new clauses introduced in the constitution include the requirement for candidates to have at least five O-level passes and a pass in English language.

The nomination process is now open and the nomination forms are available on ZIFA website, ZIFA NC Offices in Milton Park and at the ZIFA House.

ZIFA said in a statement: “We are pleased to inform all stakeholders that the ZIFA Executive Committee Election Nominations are officially open.

“Please be advised that the ZIFA Executive Committee Election will be conducted in line with the Elections Roadmap, ZIFA Statutes 2024 and ZIFA Electoral Code 2024.

“This process will culminate in the Elective Ordinary Congress, scheduled for the 25th of January 2025.”