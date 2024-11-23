Bulawayo Chiefs, Hwange relegated from Castle Lager PSL

Hwange and Bulawayo Chiefs have joined Arenel and Chegutu Pirates as the four relegated sides in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Chiefs, who were promoted into the top-flight in 2017, lost 2-1 to Manica Diamonds to finish the campaign on number 15.

They went into the match sitting one place above the relegation zone.

But Bikita Minerals’ 2-0 win against fellow strugglers Hwange saw them slumping into drop zone and eventually relegated from the top-flight.

Bikita finished on number fourteen, while Chipangano, who needed a win to survive the relegation, failed to escape the chop.

Elsewhere, ZPC Kariba beat champions Simba Bhora 1-0, Dynamos lost 2-1 Greenfuel, while FC Platinum and TelOne played a goalless draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 34 Results:

Bikita Minerals 2-0 Hwange

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Simba Bhora

Manica Diamonds 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Greenfuel 2-1 Dynamos

FC Platinum 0-0 TelOne

Herentals 0-0 Chicken Inn

Arenel 0-0 Chegutu Pirates