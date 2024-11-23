Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 34

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 34 action.

Fulltime:

Bikita Minerals 2-0 Hwange

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Simba Bhora

79′ Goal!!! Murape scores for ZPC Kariba.

Manica Diamonds 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

82′ Goal!!! Manica scores.

81′ Goal!!! Evans Katema scores for Manica.

65′ Goal!!! Migoz Svinurayi scores for Chiefs from the spot.

Greenfuel 2-1 Dynamos

89′ Goal!!! Chris Ngwende scores for Greenfuel.

23′ Goal!!! Sydney Urikhob scores for Dynamos.

12′ Goal!!! Ngoma scores for Greenfuel.

FC Platinum 0-0 TelOne

Herentals 0-0 Chicken Inn

Arenel 0-0 Chegutu Pirates