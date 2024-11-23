Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 34

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 34 action.
Fulltime:
Bikita Minerals 2-0 Hwange
ZPC Kariba 1-0 Simba Bhora
79′ Goal!!! Murape scores for ZPC Kariba.
Manica Diamonds 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
82′ Goal!!! Manica scores.
81′ Goal!!! Evans Katema scores for Manica.
65′ Goal!!! Migoz Svinurayi scores for Chiefs from the spot.
Greenfuel 2-1 Dynamos
89′ Goal!!! Chris Ngwende scores for Greenfuel.
23′ Goal!!! Sydney Urikhob scores for Dynamos.
12′ Goal!!! Ngoma scores for Greenfuel.
FC Platinum 0-0 TelOne
Herentals 0-0 Chicken Inn
Arenel 0-0 Chegutu Pirates