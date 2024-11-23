Relegation battles take centre stage in final round of 2024 Castle Lager PSL season

With the championship race already decided, the relegation battles will take centre stage when the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season come to a conclusion this weekend.

The league will enter its final round on Saturday with seven games scheduled for 3 pm CAT kick-off, while the remaining two matches will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Four teams – Hwange, Bikita Minerals, ZPC Kariba, and Bulawayo Chiefs will be fighting for survival.

Bikita and Hwange are occupying number 15 and 16, respectively, while Chiefs and Kariba are sitting on number 14 and 13, respectively.

All the four teams are seperated by three points and any two of them will join Arenel Movers and Chegutu Pirates as the relegated sides in the 2024 campaign.

ZPC Kariba are the less threatened as they have a superior goal difference. They will be relegated if they lose to newly-crowned champions Simba Bhora, while Bikita, who are facing relegation rivals Hwange this afternoon, win by a big margin to close a nine-goal difference between the two teams.

Hwange are also in similar situation but require to close a fourteen-goal difference.

Chiefs’ survival will be influenced by points achieved in their game against Manica Diamonds coupled with the results in the Bikita vs Hwange game.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33 Fixtures:

Bikita Minerals v Hwange (Wadzanayi), GreenFuel v Dynamos (GreenFuel Arena), Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva), ZPC Kariba v Simba Bhora (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v TelOne (Mandava), Arenel Movers v Chegutu Pirates (Luveve), Herentals v Chicken Inn (Rufaro).

How the table stands ahead of the final round: