Elvis Chipezeze reacts after bagging fourth MOTM award in Carling Black Label Knockout Cup

Elvis Chipezeze has commented after picking up his fourth Man of the Match award in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup this season.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper was named the best player in Magesi’s 2-1 over Mamelodi Sundowns in the final played on Saturday.

Chipezeze pulled some excellent saves that saw his team wear-off the pressure from Sundowns to help his team win a first silverware in their debut top-flight season.

Speaking to SABC Sport after receiving the award, the goalkeeper said:

“These are the things that we have been working on through out the week, and as the last line of defence, I have to do my part.

“It’s my job, I’m paid to save and not to concede the goals.

“I’m disappointed with the goal we conceded, but I’m glad we sticked to the game plan.”

“We came into this game, knowing we’re the underdogs, no one expected us to win to be quite frank.”