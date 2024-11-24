Highlanders, CAPS United drop points in final round of 2024 Castle Lager PSL

Highlanders and CAPS United dropped points in the final round of 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Bosso drew 1-1 against Yadah in a match played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The encounter had a twenty-five minute delay due to heavy rains.

Lynoth Chikuhwa netted the opener in the eighth minute to register his 17th goal of the season.

The striker finished the season with the most goals, winning the Golden Boot Award.

Yadah got their equaliser through Ryan Ncube in the 43rd minute.

In Harare, CAPS United ended their 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a defeat following a 3-1 loss against Ngezi Platinum.

Ngezi secured a three goal lead in the first thirty-five minutes courtesy of goals from Talent Chamboko, Never Tigere and Malvin Gaki.

The Green Machine got their consolation in the second half through Kingsley Mureremba.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 34 Results:

CAPS United 1-3 Ngezi Platinum

Highlanders 1-1 Yadah