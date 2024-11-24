Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 34

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 34 action.

Fulltime:

Highlanders 1-1 Yadah

43′ Goal!!! Ryan Ncube scores for Yadah.

8′ Goal!!! Chikuhwa scores for Highlanders.

*The match at Barbourfields Stadium has been delayed by 30 minutes due to heavy rains.

Highlanders XI: Muza, Dube, Mhlotshwa, Chikuhwa, Sibanda, Mason Mushore, Khoza, Rauzhi, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.

Yadah XI: Takarinda, Chitauro, Gwatidzo, Vhereta, Mandivei, Mushonga, Ndereki, Mustafa, Ncube, Billiat, Rusike.

CAPS United 1-3 Ngezi Platinum

46′ Goal!!! Mureremba scores for CAPS.

35′ Goal!!! Gaki makes it three for Ngezi.

14′ Goal!!! Tigere scores for Ngezi.

2″ Goal!!! Chamboko puts Ngezi ahead.

CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Zambezi, Kangwa, Chapusha, Murwira, Mureremba, Manondo, Chinyengetere, Bakari, Matindife, Bamusi.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Madhake, Moyo, Hativagoni, Ngwena, Hachiro, Chamboko, Mukumba, Tigere, Gaki, Benhura,