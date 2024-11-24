Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 34

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 34 action.
Fulltime:
Highlanders 1-1 Yadah
43′ Goal!!! Ryan Ncube scores for Yadah.
8′ Goal!!! Chikuhwa scores for Highlanders.
*The match at Barbourfields Stadium has been delayed by 30 minutes due to heavy rains.
Highlanders XI: Muza, Dube, Mhlotshwa, Chikuhwa, Sibanda, Mason Mushore, Khoza, Rauzhi, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.
Yadah XI: Takarinda, Chitauro, Gwatidzo, Vhereta, Mandivei, Mushonga, Ndereki, Mustafa, Ncube, Billiat, Rusike.
CAPS United 1-3 Ngezi Platinum
46′ Goal!!! Mureremba scores for CAPS.
35′ Goal!!! Gaki makes it three for Ngezi.
14′ Goal!!! Tigere scores for Ngezi.
2″ Goal!!! Chamboko puts Ngezi ahead.
CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Zambezi, Kangwa, Chapusha, Murwira, Mureremba, Manondo, Chinyengetere, Bakari, Matindife, Bamusi.
Ngezi XI: Chadya, Madhake, Moyo, Hativagoni, Ngwena, Hachiro, Chamboko, Mukumba, Tigere, Gaki, Benhura,