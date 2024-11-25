List of names linked with ZIFA presidency

The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee opened the nomination process for the upcoming elections last week.

The ZIFA elections will happen at a Congress on 25 January 2025.

The polls will be conducted under new clauses, that were imposed by FIFA.

Several names have been linked with the ZIFA presidency.

Among them is Northern Region Soccer League chairman Martin Kweza and Yadah owner Walter Magaya.

Magaya confirmed his candidature in October after receiving backing from the Women’s League.

Temba Mliswa is also running for the ZIFA presidency and was endorsed by former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu.

Mliswa met with some Southern Region councillors on Wednesday to begin his campaign for the top post in local football.

Other candidates believed to be vying for the ZIFA presidency include CAPS United owner and PSL chairman Farai Jere, Marshal Gore and Richard Wangu Mazodze.