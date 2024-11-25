Michael Nees speaks on Warriors chances of qualifying for 2026 World Cup

Warriors coach Michael Nees has talked about the Warriors’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Zimbabwe are currently anchoring Group C of the CAF qualifiers on number 6 after attaining two points from four games.

They are five points behind group leaders Rwanda, with six games to play.

Speaking to ZIFA Media, Nees assessed the national team’s chances of qualifying, saying:

“The group is not decided yet, and we have to see this as a new project.

“We have to try everything and hope to turn it around.

“We will also have to use these qualifiers as preparations for the 2025 Afcon, so I would say it is a double project.”

The World Cup Qualifiers will resume in March with Zimbabwe facing Benin at home and Nigeria away.

The following games will happen in September as the Warriors travel to Benin for the reverse fixture before hosting Rwanda.

The national team will wrap up their qualifying campaign against South Africa (home) and Lesotho (away) in October.

The group winner will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by Canada, USA and Mexico.