ZIFA to have two VPs as number of board members is increased

ZIFA will have two Vice Presidents in the next executive board to be voted in office in January’s polls.

The creation of the post of the second vice president os in line with the new ZIFA constitution that was enacted two months ago.

The two VP posts will have at least one women.

Also under the amended constitution, the ZIFA executive will now have 11 members.

Article 38.1 of the new constitution reads:

The Executive Committee shall consist of 11 members, at least three (3) of whom shall be women, as follows:

a) one President.

b) two vice presidents (1st vice president and 2nd vice president), at least one of whom shall be a woman.

c) six ordinary members.

d) one ex officio member representing the Premier Soccer League elected by the Premier Soccer League and ratified by the ZIFA Congress.

e) one ex officio female member representing the Zimbabwe Women Premier Soccer League elected by the Zimbabwe Women Premier Soccer League and ratified by the ZIFA Congress.

The Elective Congress will happen on 25 January 2025.

The current ZIFA Nomalisation Committee will act as an electoral committee for the elections.