Zim Players based abroad round-up

Al-Okhdood forward Knowledge Musona scored his third goal of the season to end a five-match goal drought.

Musona scored the goal in Okhdood’s 1-1 draw against Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

He netted in the 49th minute to secure an equaliser for his side.

Also on target over the weekend was Tendayi Darikwa, who hit a brace for Lincoln in their 2-3 defeat to Wycombe in the English League One.

The defender scored in either halves to take his season tally to three goals.

Fellow England-based stars Andy Rinomhota was an unused substitute in Cardiff City’s 1-1 draw versus Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba played his first full game of 2024/25 league season.

He featured for the entire ninety minutes in Luton’s 1-0 win over Hull City.

Scottland-based forward Tawanda Maswanhise came on as a second half substitute in Motherwell’s 2-1 loss against Ross County.

In South Africa, Edmore Chirambadare registered two assists as his Magesi FC side beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the Carling Knockout final.

Fellow teammate and goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze picked his fourth Man of the Match award in the tournament after making some great saves in the game.

Denmark-based defender Munashe Garan’anga was not part of the Copenhagen matchday squad that won 2-1 versus Lyngby in the Superliga.

France-based Marshall Munetsi played the entire match as Stade de Reims drew 1-1 against Lyon.