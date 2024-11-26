Jordan Zemura linked with transfer to AC Milan

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on Zimbabwean left-back Jordan Zemura.

The defender plays for Udinese in the Italian top-flight league.

According to Tutto Udinese website, Milan are showing interest in Zemura, but there is no negotiation underway between the parties.

The Rossoneri are said to be targeting the player as Theo Hernandez’s backup.

The publication adds that Milan would like to secure the Warriors international in the January transfer window, and loan him back to Udinese until the end of the season.

The Serie A giants will then have him integrated into the squad starting in June in view of next season.

Zemura so far has one goal and one assist in 11 league games for Udinese.

His current deal runs until June 2027.