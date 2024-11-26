Playing for Warriors in Afcon Qualifiers helped me in my fitness, says Marvelous Nakamba

Marvelous Nakamba has explained how the Warriors’ last two games in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers helped him in improving his fitness.

The midfielder, who had a season-ending knee injury last term, featured for the entire ninety minutes for the first time this campaign in Zimbabwe’s Group J match against Kenya.

He went on to play his to play his first full game of the campaign at Luton Town last weekend in the 1-0 win over Hull City.

Speaking to Luton Town media after the victory against Hull City, Nakamba said:

“It was a fantastic feeling. It was good to be back with the boys in the national team, and also to qualify for the Nations Cup, it was great for the country.

“Of course, it really helped me playing a full 90 minutes with the national team, and coming back here also to give everything and play my first 90 minutes also in a long time.

“I think it really helped me, but also with the physical coaches here, they have been massive to me. They’ve been keeping me working hard in training, following the programme, everything. They have been there for me since day one.”