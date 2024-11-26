SA Nedbank Cup qualification round draw outcome

The draw for the Nedbank Cup qualification round took place on Tuesday.
The round will feature sixteen teams from the South African National First Division.
The eight winners qualifying for the first official round of the Nedbank Cup.
They will join the sixteen top-flight teams and eight more sides from the amateur leagues to make up a total of thirty-two clubs.
The fixtures of the qualification round will be played on 03 and 04 December 2024.
Fixtures:
Leruma United vs Pretoria Callies
Casric Stars vs Baroka FC
Orbit College vs Kruger United
Uni. of Pretoria vs Hungry Lions
JDR Stars vs Venda
Upington City vs Milford
Durban City vs Highbury
Black Leopards vs Cape Town Spurs