SA Nedbank Cup qualification round draw outcome

The draw for the Nedbank Cup qualification round took place on Tuesday.

The round will feature sixteen teams from the South African National First Division.

The eight winners qualifying for the first official round of the Nedbank Cup.

They will join the sixteen top-flight teams and eight more sides from the amateur leagues to make up a total of thirty-two clubs.

The fixtures of the qualification round will be played on 03 and 04 December 2024.

Fixtures:

Leruma United vs Pretoria Callies

Casric Stars vs Baroka FC

Orbit College vs Kruger United

Uni. of Pretoria vs Hungry Lions

JDR Stars vs Venda

Upington City vs Milford

Durban City vs Highbury

Black Leopards vs Cape Town Spurs