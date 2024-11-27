Former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard finds new club after spending over a year unattached

Former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has reportedly found a new team after spending over a year unattached.

Lampard has been out of the dugout since leaving Stamford Bridge as caretaker coach in June 2023.

According to TalkSport, the gaffer has agreed a deal with Coventry to become their new manager. He replaces Mark Robins, who was sacked earlier this month after seven years in charge.

The publication adds that he is expected to take charge for this weekend’s game at Cardiff in the Championship.

The appointment marks Lampard’s managerial return to the Championship after his first stint saw him take Derby to the play-off final in 2019.