“I never lost assets to my ex-wife,” says Tendai Ndoro

Former Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro insists he never lost asserts to his ex-wife Thando Maseko, contrary to what was widely-reported about the aftermath of the couple’s divorce.

Ndoro, who was a household name in the South African Premiership having turned out for Orlando Pirates, Highlands Park and Ajax Cape Town, went separate ways with Maseko in 2022, before the footballer reportedly lost all his asserts thereafter and consequently falling on hard times.

The former Chicken Inn star hogged the limelight after the divorce, amid claims that he had registered all his assets in his ex-wife’s name and lost everything as a result.

But Ndoro, speaking to award-wining South African football journalist Lorenz Kohler on the latter’s podcast, exonerated Maseko from the problems he encountered after the couple’s divorce.

“To be honest, I want to clear my ex-wife (Maseko)’s name on this. Nothing of that sort happened. I didn’t lose anything, she didn’t take anything,” said Ndoro.

“When things happen, we like to point fingers yet we don’t know what would have happened because with my ex-wife, we had a very peaceful divorce.

“We had asserts, it was a matter of ‘take this and I take this. She is clean, she didn’t do anything wrong,” added Ndoro.