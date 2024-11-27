Kevin De Bruyne not sure about his Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he is not sure about his future at Manchester City after talks of a new contract were put on hold.

De Bruyne’s current deal will expire at the end of the season.

The negotiations were paused as the The 33-year-old Belgium midfielder was battling to recover from a thigh problem sustained in September.

Following his recovery, the Belgium captain has come on as a substitute in each of City’s past four matches as he regains full fitness.

“Obviously when I started the season I knew talks would happen but then I had that thing [thigh injury] against Brentford and put that to a side,” said De Bruyne, as cited by BBC Sport.

“I was hoping to be out for days but it ended up being eight or nine weeks and I would rather get back first and all the rest will come.

“I am not too obsessed with things but there is not much I can say. I am fine, I am happy, I just want to play football again and we will see.

“Talks will come, if no talks come it will be my last year. I just want to play good football.”

De Bruyne moved to City from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in 2015 for a fee of £55m.