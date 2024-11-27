Liverpool coach Arne Slot putting trust in Isaac Mabaya as Zim youngster trains with senior team ahead of UEFA CL clash against Real Madrid

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has put trust in Isaac Mabaya after the young defender was among the twenty-six players that trained on Tuesday to prepare for the match against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

The Zimbabwean youngster was among the five academy players that joined the seniors ahead of Wednesday’s home leg against Los Blancos.

This is not the first time that the right-back has been called to train with first team in recent times.

He trained with the squad ahead of their EPL clash against Southampton on Sunday but was not selected to play in the encounter.

Mabaya is eligible to feature on Wednesday if he’s selected in the matchday squad. He’s registered under the Reds’ squad list B.

Fellow countryman Trey Nyoni, who has made a couple of appearances in the senior squad this season was not included in the selection that trained for Wednesday’s game.

Liverpool squad in training on Tuesday:

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies, Ojrzynski.

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Mabaya.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Morton, McConnell.

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Chiesa, Danns.