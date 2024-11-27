Mamelodi Sundowns coach heaps praise on Elvis Chipezeze

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has praised Magesi FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze following his top performance in the Carling Cup Knockout.

Chipezeze won four successive Man of the Match awards in the tournament, with his fourth gong coming in the final against Sundowns over the weekend.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper saved eight of Sundowns’ nine shots on target, as Magesi lifted the cup on 2-1 victory.

Mngqithi described the 35-year-old’s four MOTM awards as one of the “strangest feats” he has witnessed in football.

He said, as cited by Kick-off.com: “Credit must be given to Chipezeze again, I think he stood out for them.

“No wonder he was Man of the Match, I think he has been very important in this tournament.

“It’s probably one of the strangest things I have ever heard in football or in my coaching career where the goalkeeper of the champions is voted Man of the Match in four consecutive matches of the competition up until they win the competition.

“He did very well, credit must be given to him.

“It would be unfair if I said we lost the match because of lack of trying or what, I think the players did everything.”