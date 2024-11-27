Pep Guardiola explains facial bruises as he makes open admission about Man City draw against Feyenoord in UCL

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has explained the visible scratches on his face after he appeared in front of the press with bruises on his forehead and a cut on his nose.

Guardiola saw his side throwing away a three-goal lead in the final fifteen minutes of the match and settled for a 3-3 draw against Dutch side Feyenoord in a Champions League encounter on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters the reason for the injuries, the gaffer claimed he wanted to “harm himself”.

He said: “My finger, here [points to nose]. My nail. I want to harm myself.”

'I want to harm myself' 👀 Pep asked about the cuts on his nose and head pic.twitter.com/VQVCQ9brzy — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) November 26, 2024

Manchester City have now gone for six games without winning a match.

Their last five games, prior to Tuesday’s draw, were all losses.

Guardiola added, assessing his team’s performance: “I don’t know if it is a mental thing,.

“The game was fine at 3-0, playing good, but then we concede a lot of goals because we were not stable. We gave them the first and then the other one, that is why it was difficult.

“The situation is what it is. We played a good game, but at that level we can’t give them away.”

City’s next game is against rivals Liverpool at Anfield Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.