ZIFA Appeals Committee sets date to announce final judgment on abandoned Karoi United, Scottland game

The decision on the abandoned Northern Region Division One League game between Karoi United and Scottland is expected to be announced this Thursday.

The match, played at Chikangwe Stadium on September 15, was abandoned in the 88th minute after referee Martin Dingo sustained an injury after being hit by a ‘missile’.

The scoreline was 1-1 at the time of the abandonment.

The Northern Region Division One League Disciplinary Committee initially ruled in favour of Scottland, awarding them the match on a 3-0 scoreline after Karoi were found guilty of causing the abandonment.

However, the Wonder Ngoko-coached team launched an appeal at the ZIFA Appeals Committee, and the case was heard.

The final decision will be announced on Thursday, according to an update from the Northern Region Division One Soccer League (NRSL).

The update reads: “The highly anticipated decision on the abandoned match between Karoi and Scotland will be released within 7 court days, this excludes non-working days.

“Therefore, the decision is expected latest on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

If the NRSL Disciplinary Committee’s decision is overruled by the ZIFA Appeals Committee and the match is declared a 1-1 draw as per precedence, then Scottland will be stripped off the title and MWOS will win it, since the Norton-based side would have finished one point above the Genesis Mangombe-coached outfit.