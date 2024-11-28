Elvis Chipezeze targeting Warriors Afcon squad selection

Elvis Chipezeze has revealed that he is open to returning to the Warriors fold.

Chipezeze last played for the national team four years ago after a dismissal show at the 2019 Afcon finals in early 2020.

After reinventing himself and hitting top-form at recently-promoted South African top-flight side Magesi FC, the goalkeeper is now targeting to get back into the Zimbabwe team.

“Personally I would like to go back into the national team,” the keeper said in an interview with SuperSport. “But the guys that are there, they are doing well.

“But it’s also good that I’m also now in the frame with the performances, also through hard work. At the end of the day it’s the coach’s decision.

“All I can do is continue working hard, because it’s pointless for you not to perform and expect to be called for the national team. I’ll just keep on putting in the work. You know, they say, if you work hard, the rewards will come. So I will just continue with the consistency.”

Zimbabwe will return to Afcon next year after securing the qualification and Chipezeze is now hoping to impress the coaches.

He added: ” We’re going to be playing at Afcon only in December next year, so there is still time. I’m just now focused on making sure that I produce good performances, week in, week out ,and the rest will take care of itself.”