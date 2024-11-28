Carlo Ancelotti makes open admission about Liverpool after Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Anfield in UCL

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Liverpool were the better side after losing 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League league phase encounter played at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds came out on top with Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo scoring in the second half.

Kylian Mbappé had the chance to level the game at 1-1 in the 61st minute, but his spot kick was saved by Caoimhín Kelleher.

The hosts also missed a penalty through Mohamed Salah a few moments before Cody Gakpo doubled the lead.

The result put Liverpool top of the Champions League table and leave Madrid struggling in 24th place.

Speaking after the match, Ancelotti accepted they were beaten by the better team.

“To be honest, it’s the right result,” he said. “Liverpool deserved to win, they’re in good form. We did well in the first half, our plan went well. … The team competed until the penalty.”

On Mbappe failing to score the penalty, the gaffer added:

“It is a difficult moment. We have to support him and give him our love, he will soon be fine.

“It could be a lack of confidence maybe, sometimes maybe when you have moments when things aren’t working out, the idea is to keep things simple, don’t complicate life.

“You don’t need to blame him for missing penalties, people miss penalties, it happens a lot.”