Warriors drop on FIFA Rankings despite qualifying for 2025 Afcon

Zimbabwe have dropped four places to number 121 on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday despite qualifying for the 2025 Afcon.

The Warriors sealed their qualification on matchday 5 in a 1-1 draw against Kenya two weeks ago.

They then played a 2-1 loss against Cameroon during the same international break to wrap up their qualifying campaign.

FIFA considered the two results, and the 2024 CHAN Qualifiers first round games against Eswatini played at the start of the month to determine the Warriors’ current position.

Zimbabwe lost in both legs, 3-0 and 1-0, against Sihlangu.

In the African rankings, the national team dropped two places to number 33. Their total points also dropped to 1151.6.

Meanwhile, Morocco remained the best ranked team on the continent, while Argentina retained their first place on the global ranking.

The final rankings of 2024 football calendar will be released on 12 December.

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. Spain, 4. England, 5. Brazil, 6. Portugal, 7. Netherlands, 8. Belgium, 9. Italy, 10. Germany.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Egypt, 4. Algeria, 5. Nigeria, 6. Ivory Coast, 7. Cameroon, 8. Mali, 9. Tunisia, 10. South Africa.