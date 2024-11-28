ZIFA Appeals Committee delivers final judgment on abandoned Karoi United, Scottland game

The ZIFA Appeals Committee has delivered the final judgment on the abandoned Northern Region Division One Soccer League (NRSL) game between Karoi United and Scottland.

The match, played at Chikangwe Stadium on September 15, was abandoned in the 88th minute after referee Martin Dingo sustained an injury after being hit by a ‘missile’.

The scoreline was 1-1 at the time of the abandonment.

The Northern Region Division One Soccer League Disciplinary Committee (NRSL DC) initially ruled in favour of Scottland, awarding them the match on a 3-0 scoreline after Karoi were found guilty of causing the abandonment.

The Wonder Ngoko-coached team then launched an appeal at the ZIFA Appeals Committee, and the case was heard over a week ago.

In their judgment, the ZIFA Appeals Committee upheld the NRSL DC’s verdict.

This means Scottland are the confirmed 2024 champions of the NRSL.

A statement by the league reads:

“We have taken note of the decision of the ZIFA Appeals committee in reference to the abandoned match between Karoi United FC and Scottland FC.

“The Appeals committee upheld the decision of the NRSL Disciplinary committee, wherein Karoi United FC was found guilty for causing the abandonment of the match, and consequently the match was awarded to Scottland FC on a 3-0 scoreline.

“This judgement is a vindication of our disciplinary committee. We are of the firm belief that the decision is in line with all known football Rules and Regulations and in the spirit of fair play.

“We hope that this will bring closure to the issue and that henceforth our members and stakeholders will move forward and prepare for the forthcoming season.”