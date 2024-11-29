Warriors to get $1m from Government for Afcon 2025

The Warriors will receive US$1 million for the government for the campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The national team qualified for the tournament after finishing second in Group J of the qualifiers, with Cameroon taking the top spot.

The news was confirmed by Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube during 2025 budget presentation at New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden on Thursday.

The money will cover the Warriors’ preparations and participation at the tournament.

Minister Ncube said in his budget presentation, as cited by The Herald: “Government has made a provision of US$1 million for the preparations and participation of the Zimbabwe National Football Team (Warriors) for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) set for December 2025 in Morocco.”

The Afcon finals will be staged in Morocco in December 2025.