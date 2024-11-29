Khama Billiat leaves Yadah

Khama Billiat will leave Yadah following the end of his one-year deal.

Billiat will become a free agent again at the end of December.

He joined Yadah in February after spending over six months unattached following his departure at Kaizer Chiefs last June.

The forward’s arrival at the Stars marked his return to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League after a decade-and-half stay in South Africa.

During his second stint in the local top-flight, he scored thirteen goals, finishing the season in second place on the top-scorers chart, four goals behind Golden Boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders.

The winger also registered eleven assists to have a total of twenty-four direct goal involvements.

Billiat’s performance in the season saw him making it among the eleven Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Stars of the Year.