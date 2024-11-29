Knowledge Musona bags MOTM award as he registers first assist this season

Knowledge Musona registered his first goal-assist of the season on Thursday in Al Okhdood’s 1-2 loss against Al Kholoodin the Saudi Pro League.

Musona featured as a second striker and created Okhdood’s only goal that was scored by Nigerian winger Saviour Godwin in the 62nd minute.

The former Warriors international played the entire ninety minutes.

The performance saw him named the Man of the Match in the encounter.

His other latest goal involvement came last weekend, when he scored in the 1-1 draw against Al Shabab.

Musona now has three goals and one assist in eleven appearances.