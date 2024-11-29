Ndiraya headed to Scottland, 5 Simba players to follow suit

Title-winning Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya will be in charge of Scottland in the newly-promoted side’s maiden appearance in the Caste Lager Premier Soccer League next year.

Ndiraya, who won his first league title as a coach with Simba in the just-ended season, will move to Scottland when his contract with the Shamva-based side expires on December 31, 2024.

A well-placed source at Simba, told Soccer24 that the former Warriors assistant coach will not extend his contract with the club.

“We have just been told as an executive that the coach (Ndiraya), will not extend his stay with us as he will join Scottland,” said the source.

“Once the coach returns from Turkey, we will make everything official and release a press statement.”

Scottland were confirmed Northern Region Soccer League champions yesterday, after the ZIFA appeals committee dismissed Karoi United’s appeal on the Northern Region Soccer League Disciplinary Committee’s decision on the two sides’ abandoned match back in September.

The Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya-owned side are on a shopping spree ahead their debut campaign in the country’s top-flight and are believed to have lured five Simba Bhora players.

Captain Walter Musona, goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, midfielders Mthokozisi Msebe, Vassili Kawe and Tichaona Chipunza, will be joining the Mabvuku-based side.