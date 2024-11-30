Chibuku Super Cup Final: Dynamos vs Ngezi Platinum – Preview, TV Info, Stats, Form & More

The 2024 Chibuku Super Cup final will be played this afternoon.

The encounter is between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos, who are the defending champions.

The game, which is a repeat of last season’s final, will close the curtain of the 2024 top-flight season in the country.

The 2024 final will be played on 30 November at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, a week after the conclusion of the Castle Lager Premiership.

The winner in the tie will represent Zimbabwe in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation.

Kick-off is at 2:30 pm CAT.

Gate charges

Tickets have been pegged at $3 for the Rest of the Ground, $5 for the Grand Stand and $10 for the lower VIP.

The VVIP section is strictly by invitation.

As a way to lure more fans to the stadium, musician Alick Macheso will be performing before the game.

TV Info

ZTN Prime will broadcast the match live, with the coverage starting at 2 pm CAT. The channel is available on DStv Zimbabwe.

Live stream will be available on the same channel via the DStv Stream app. Registration is required.

What the coaches said:

Dynamos’ Lloyd Chigowe: “The Chibuku Super Cup is our target. We have never minced our words in this regard. We started talking about it after the halfway stage of the season when we realised that the league would be a tall order for us.”

Ngezi Platinum’s Takesure Chiragwi: “We could not defend the league title. The Chibuku Super Cup is our chance at redemption. We have to finish the season on a high note. We want to be a force in Africa and to do that we have to consistently perform at that stage. So, it’s important for us to get back to Africa by winning this competition.”

Form (Last 5 games):

Dynamos: WDWWW

Ngezi Platinum: DDWWW

Head to Head Stats (Last 5):

Dynamos: W1 D1 L3

Ngezi Platinum: W3 D1 L1