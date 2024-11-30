Daniel Msendami continues to raise his profile in South Africa after bagging another honour

Warriors striker Daniel Msendami has bagged another Man of the Match award in South Africa this season.

Msendami has settled well at Marumo Gallants since his arrival ahead of the new season.

He started in Friday’s 1-0 win against SuperSport United, playing the entire match.

The striker’s performance saw him named the Man of the Match.

This is his second MOTM award this season after winning his first in September in the match against AmaZulu

Msendami has so far made ten appearances this season, playing in all seven league games and featured in the three Carling Knockout matches.