Dynamos defend Chibuku Super Cup after beating Ngezi Platinum on penalties

Dynamos have successfully defended the Chibuku Super Cup after beating Ngezi Platinum 4-2 on penalties.

The match ended 1-1 after Extra time.

The game had a pacey start, with the Glamour Boys dominating the early pacey and creating a couple of opportunities through Valentine Kadonzvo.

Ngezi responded with Never Tigere hitting the woodwork from a frekick, while Obriel Chirinda intercepted a backpass before burying his effort but it was strangely flagged offside.

The high tempo continued into the second quarter hour, and it was Chirinda who finally broke the deadlock on the 24th minute with a lovely volley that caught goalkeeper Martin Mapisa off his line.

Dynamos’ response was centred on Kadonzvo as the forward continued to threaten and creating several chances.

But the reaction suffered a blow after he picked an injury and was replaced by Emmanuel Paga in the 38th minute.

The first half ended with Ngezi leading 1-0.

The second half had a slow start with both teams failing to create meaningful chances.

The play only started picking up towards the hour mark with Dembare denied two chances from Tanaka Shandirwa and Paga that were cleared off the line.

Sadney Urikhob also had an opportunity but his effort was superbly saved by Chadya. The Namibian came again a few moments later and again his attempt was denied by the keeper.

Ngezi finally succumbed to pressure with Fredrick Ansa-Botchway netting a brilliant equaliser for Dynamos in the 80th minute.

The ninety minutes ended with both teams tied at 1-1, forcing the game to enter the extra time.

Nothing changed in the extra time and the penalty shootout followed.

Dynamos went on to win the shootout 4-2, with Mapisa saving two kicks, while Ngezi failed to deny all of the Glamour Boys’ shots.

The victory saw Dembare becoming the first team to successfully defend the Chibuku Super Cup.