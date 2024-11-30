Live: Chibuku Super Cup Final – Dynamos vs Ngezi Platinum

Follow our live coverage of the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup final between Dynamos vs Ngezi Platinum.

Latest:

Dynamos 1-1 Ngezi Platinum

80′ Goal!!! Frederick Ansa-Botchway with a great go to equalise for Dynamos.

77′ Urikhob with another effort at goal from a close range but is denied again by the keeper.

75′ Yellow card to Chadya (Ngezi) for time wasting.

69′ The corner kick comes in, Chadya clears it away but not too far. Botchway picks it up and sends in another cross, Paga connects but the effort is blocked and cleared off the line.

67′ Urikhob gets the space, but his effort is tipped over for a corner kick.

63′ Ngezi Sub: Madhananga replaces Ngwena.

60′ Yellow Card to Chirinda (Ngezi).

59′ Chadya and Chigwida in communication breakdown, Shandirwa picks up and tries a chip, catching the keeper off his line but Moyo recovers and clears the ball off the line.

52′ Free kick to Ngezi just outside the box, Tigere takes it but the ball is blocked by the wall.

50′ A slow start to the second half.

-Halftime.

45′ Three minutes added.

42′ Paga wins possession, makes a run forward, sets up Ziocha who lays it for Jalai but the fullback overhits his shot and it goes wide.

39′ Dynamos Sub: Paga replaces injured Kadonzvo.

37′ Urikhob takes a hurried shot from a range but it lacks precision. The effort goes way over.

34′ Jalai wins a free-kick near the cornerflag. Chinyerere takes it but the wall blocks the ball.

28′ Kadonzvo gets another chance, shoots from a but drags his effort wide.

24′ Goal!!!! Obriel Chirinda with a great volley, catching Mapisa off his line and put Ngezi ahead.

22′ Nyahwa dances his way into the box, tries to square the ball but Hachiro makes a great interception to thwart the danger.

21′ Kadonzvo with a great run on the flank before sending in a dangerous cutback but Ziocha over hits his effort inside the box and it goes over.

20′ Gaki with acres of space and many support but needlessly tries from a range, shooting bis effort way over the bar.

19′ Free kick to Dynamos on the edge of the box. Kadonzvo takes it but disappointingly sends his effort wide.

15′ A pacey start to the game with Ngezi creating the best chances so far. Still goalless.

12′ Urikhob gets the space but his shot goes over.

11′ Gaki on the break but Dynamos recover.

9′ Farside assistant referee controversially flags for an offside after Chirinda picked a backpass by Dynamos, running into the box and scores.

7′ Free kick to Ngezi. Tigere takes it straight to the goal but is denied by the crossbar.

5′ Kadonzvo gets the space and hits at goal from a range, forcing a great save from Chadya.

2′ Kadonzvo out paces his marker but his shot is deflected for a cornerkick. The cornerkick comes in, Chadya misses judges it and Dzvinyai connects with a header but Ngezi clear their lines.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mapisa, Makarati, Dzvinyai, Chinyerere, Jalai, Shandirwa, Botchway, Nyahwa, Urikhob, Ziocha, Kadonzvo.

Ngezi Platinum XI: Chadya, Chigwida, Madhake, Moyo, Ngwena, Hachiro, Chamboko, Gaki, Tigere, Benhura, Chirinda.