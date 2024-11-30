Image Banner

Tawanda Chirewa plays first game after injury recovery

Tawanda Chirewa played his first game after recovering from an injury.

Chirewa spent over six weeks nursing a thigh muscle injury that was sustained in early October.

The midfielder missed eight league games for Derby and four Afcon Qualifiers Group J matches for the Warriors.

He started training with rest of the Derby squad last Thursday.

The Warriors international played his first match on Friday, featuring in Derby U21’s 6-2 loss to Chelsea U21 in the Premier League 2.

He played for forty-five minutes after starting in the match.

