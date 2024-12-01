Ngezi Platinum coach Takesure Chiragwi rues lapse of concentration in Chibuku Super Cup final

Ngezi Platinum coach Takesure Chiragwi has rued the lapse of concentration in their 4-2 penalty defeat to Dynamos in the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup.

The match was decided by a penalty shootout after it had ended in a 1-1 at the end of the extra time.

Ngezi Platinum took the lead in the first half through the goal of Obriel Chirinda before Dynamos grabbed an equaliser later in the second half from Frederick Ansa-Botchway’s effort.

Speaking after the match, Chiragwi said the Glamour Boys’ equaliser could have been avoided if his side had not lapsed in concentration.

The gaffer said: “They fought back to get an equaliser and that’s where we got it wrong.

“I think we should avoid that, but it was just a lapse of concentration for those seconds and that is how the complexion of the game changed. But I think we had a very good game to be honest.

“These guys did very well and we should appreciate them. To come all the way to reach the final is not an easy thing. And obviously today one team was supposed to lose and unfortunately it was Ngezi Platinum Stars.”