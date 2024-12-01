Triangle United return to Castle Lager PSL as all four promoted teams are confirmed

Triangle United have returned to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after winning the Eastern Region Soccer League championship.

The Sugar Boys were relegated from the top-flight last season.

They won the promotion after beating Risutu Tigers 1-0 on the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

Second-placed Wangu Mazodze, who led for the majority of the season, won 3-2 against Surrey but couldn’t reclaim the top position.

Triangle’s promotion also marks Luke Masomere’s return to the top-flight.

They join ZPC Hwange (Southern Region), Kwekwe United (Central Region) and Scottland FC (Central Region).