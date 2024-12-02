Image Banner

56 people die in stampede during soccer match in Guinea after controversial refereeing decision

4:08 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Fifty-six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea following clashes between fans on Sunday afternoon.

The chaos erupted after rival supporters stormed the pitch following a controversial refereeing decision during a cup final between the Labe and Nzerekore teams in the city of Nzerekore.

Among the victims are several children, according to local reports.

The reports add that security forces had to use tear gas to restore calm.

Guinea’s Prime Minister Bah Oury condemned the violence and urged calm in a statement posted on X on Sunday. He said the government would issue a release once it gathered all the information.

