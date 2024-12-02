Alois Bunjira confirms vying for ZIFA post

Former player Alois Bunjira has confirmed his intentions to vye for a post in the next ZIFA board.

The new executive will be voted into office at the elections scheduled for 25 January 2025.

Eleven positions will be up for grabs including the president and two vice-presidents posts.

Posting on Facebook, Bunjira said: “My focus has now shifted to the ZIFA elections in January. I collected my nomination papers yesterday (Friday) (and) also did the Police clearance yesterday.

“Submission is on Monday. Let’s do this guys. Zimbabwe football really needs fresh ideas and a new lease of life.”

Bunjira said he will announce which post he is vying for when the time is right.