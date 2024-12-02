Image Banner

League match abandoned in SA due to a dispute over corner flags

8:17 am
by Soccer24 Team

A league match was reportedly abandoned in South Africa due to a dispute over corner flags.

The game involved third tier clubs Maruleng Celtics and Selwane White Vultures of the Limpopo ABC Motsepe League and it happened over the weekend.

According to FarPost.co.za, the hosts Maruleng used sticks as makeshift corner flags, which was a violation of league regulations.

White Vultures raised their concern of the makeshift corner flags to the match commissioner as they sought a way forward.

This caused a delay to the kick-off as the home team worked around to bring the right flags.

One of the makeshift corner flags used by Maruleng Celtics in their match against Selwane White Vultures in the Limpopo ABC Motsepe League. Pic Credit: Khwathelani Negovha via FarPost.co.za

However, Maruleng still brought incorrect flags and as a result, the game was cancelled by the match officials due to the hosts failing to adhere to the corner flags regulations.

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2024. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS