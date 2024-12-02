League match abandoned in SA due to a dispute over corner flags

A league match was reportedly abandoned in South Africa due to a dispute over corner flags.

The game involved third tier clubs Maruleng Celtics and Selwane White Vultures of the Limpopo ABC Motsepe League and it happened over the weekend.

According to FarPost.co.za, the hosts Maruleng used sticks as makeshift corner flags, which was a violation of league regulations.

White Vultures raised their concern of the makeshift corner flags to the match commissioner as they sought a way forward.

This caused a delay to the kick-off as the home team worked around to bring the right flags.

However, Maruleng still brought incorrect flags and as a result, the game was cancelled by the match officials due to the hosts failing to adhere to the corner flags regulations.