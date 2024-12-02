No one should feel sorry for Man City boss Pep Guardiola, says Liverpool coach Arne Slot

Arne Slot says he does not sympathise with Pep Guardiola after beating Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The result condemned the defending champions to a fourth straight Premier League defeat, and also stretching their winless run across all competitions to seven games.

This is Guardiola’s worst run in his coaching career.

Despite the struggles, Slot says he does not feel sorry for Guardiola, insisting such emotions are reserved for coaches whose teams are fighting relegation.

The Reds gaffer said after Sunday’s game: “You feel sympathy or empathy with the managers in a really bad place, they have lost many games or are down at the bottom of the league.

“Last season they (Man City) were eight points behind Arsenal I think in somewhere in February, so no one has to feel sympathy or empathy for Pep, maybe for other managers, but not Pep.

“Pep has won so many things and shown so many times already – the league is not decided in November or December, so no-one has to feel empathy or sorry for Pep. Maybe other managers, but not Pep.

“He will be able to bring City back.”

Guardiola has won 18 trophies with City alone and achieved a rare success last season after winning his fourth successive Premier League title and his sixth overall.