Pep Guardiola speaks on mounting pressure at Man City, says he lived better before than now

Pep Guardiola has commented on the mounting pressure at Manchester City, admitting the situation has changed for worse.

City are on a seven-match winless run across all competitions, losing six and drawing one.

They lost to Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

The latest defeat left the defending champions sitting in fifth position and eleven points behind the leaders, the Reds who have 34 points.

Speaking after Sunday’s match, Guardiola said: “I lived better before than now. Even the taste of the wine was better.

“But I am incredibly honest with myself, and when we were winning a lot, my perspective was that I am fortunate to live that and now I am not depressed that everything is going bad.”

On his future with the club, the gaffer added: “I am incredibly honest with myself and when I think I cannot do it we will talk with the club but I feel that I want to do it and life is not in all departments perfect.

“You know at the start of the season when everyone says ‘City will win the league and the rest have to fight for the Champions League,’ I said, ‘Oh my God’. It looks like what we have done in the past is easy, but I know with Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool that we beat, or Arsenal in the last seasons, how strong they are, but now we are not as strong as we were, that is the reality, for many, many, many circumstances.”