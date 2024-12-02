Zim players based abroad round-up

Knowledge Musona was named the Man of the Match in Al Okhdood’s 1-2 loss against Al Kholoodin the Saudi Pro League.

Musona featured as a second striker and created Okhdood’s only goal that was scored by Nigerian winger Saviour Godwin in the 62nd minute.

Warriors striker Daniel Msendami also bagged an MOTM award in South Africa over the weekend.

Msendami started in Friday’s 1-0 win against SuperSport United, playing the entire match.

The striker’s performance saw him named the Man of the Match.

This is his second MOTM award this season after winning his first in September in the match against AmaZulu

In England, Tawanda Chirewa played his first game after recovering from an injury.

Chirewa spent over six weeks nursing a thigh muscle injury that was sustained in early October.

The Warriors international played his first match on Friday, featuring in Derby U21’s 6-2 loss to Chelsea U21 in the Premier League 2.

Lincoln City defender Tendayi Darikwa registered an assist in his side’s 4-3 win at Crawley in the English League One.

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota had a cameo appearance in the 2-2 draw against Coventry City in the Championship.

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute over the weekend, while Scotland-based striker played the entire match as Motherwell lost 3-0 to Hibernian.

France-based Marshall Munetsi featured for eight minutes as Stade de Reims lost 2-0 to Lens in the Ligue 1.

Jordan Zemura played the entire match as Udinese lost 2-0 to Genoa in the Italian Serie A.